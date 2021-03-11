Seeking central forces reflects failure: Congress

Seeking central forces reflects failure: Congress

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today lashed out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for rushing to the Centre for additional forces to handle the security challenges faced by the state.

Chandigarh, May 17

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today lashed out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for rushing to the Centre for additional forces to handle the security challenges faced by the state. “It is not only an admission of failure on the security front, but also lack of confidence the Aam Aadmi Party government has in itself and in the competence of Punjab Police,” Warring said in a statement while reacting to the Punjab Government urging the Centre to deploy additional security forces in the state.

Raja Warring, PCC President

Lack of faith in police

It reflects lack of confidence the AAP government has in itself and in the competence of Punjab Police.

The PCC president said his party had been consistently alerting the government about the security challenges faced by Punjab and lack of experience of the current dispensation in dealing with these. “We stand vindicated as the state has rushed to the Centre for security assistance to make up for its lack of experience,” he remarked.

He criticised the Mann government for its lack of confidence in the Punjab Police, as otherwise it would not have requested for central forces.

“I am sure, you as a Punjabi must be aware of the competence and confidence of our Punjab Police in dealing with any security challenge,” Warring said referring to Mann, adding, “but the problem is that those who are taking such decisions have no knowledge about Punjab and the police here”.

Warring also took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, apparently at whose behest the additional security forces had been sought from the Centre. “For his personal security, Kejriwal takes commandos from Punjab, but for the security of the state, his party’s government is begging the Centre,” he said.

Warring cautioned the government about the financial implications of getting additional central forces. “Past experience has been bitter as the state accumulated substantial debt due to security expenses,” he said, adding, “keeping in view the precarious financial condition of the state, all such moves must be carefully thought before”. — TNS

Stand vindicated: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday said the Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision to extend the operational jurisdiction of the BSF in border states stood vindicated after the AAP government sought deployment of 10 additional companies of the central forces. State BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma asked CM Bhagwant Mann to come out with a statement on the security situation prevailing in the state.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuse to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

2
Diaspora

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

3
Nation

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

4
Entertainment

Kannada actress Chethana Raj dies after fat removal surgery goes wrong

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh issues advisory to beat the heat

6
Punjab

Congress old guard out in Jakhar's support

7
Chandigarh

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

8
Himachal

Himachal constable paper leak: Topper was in touch with agent since December

9
Diaspora

Indian-American boy bullied at Texas school, then suspended for 3 days

10
Haryana

Five Rajasthan residents returning from Haridwar die in road accident in Haryana; 12 others injured

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

WPI inflation at record high of 15.08% in April on price rise across all items

Powered by crude oil and food products, wholesale inflation at 9-year high

In the WPI basket, the index for the fuel and power group wa...

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where ‘Shivling’ found, says Muslims can offer namaz in mosque

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where 'Shivling' found, no restriction on Muslims offering namaz

Court notice to Hindu side, posts matter for further hearing...

CBI books Karti Chidambaram over illegal gratification

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

Karti had allegedly received Rs 50 lakh bribe to facilitate ...

3 injured in grenade attack on Baramulla wine shop

Wine shop employee killed, 3 injured in grenade attack by burqa-clad terrorist in J-K’s Baramulla

Pillion rider wearing a burqa walked to window of wine shop ...

Protesting Punjab farmers to soon march towards Chandigarh against govt’s early paddy sowing schedule

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuse to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

Cities

View All

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Fire at Amritsar GMC: Repairs being done, GMC preps to restore all facilities

Accused of theft, Amritsar youth ends life

Carjackers spray something in driver's eyes, flee with car in Amritsar

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 203 beneficiaries of Amritsar get Rs 77.40L grant

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Nearly 1.75L slum dwellers rehabilitated in Chandigarh so far

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Environment Minister Gopal Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Books arriving at snail's pace, teachers share problems

City-based lecturer rules the pool

Seechewal: Use 1,452 cusecs water of Bist Doab for irrigation purposes

Mannie Sadhra: Meet the man behind the brand 'Kalikwest'

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

BJP takes out candlelight march against Sikhs' killings in Pakistan

AYUSH Ministry holds 63rd event in city

Two fresh cases in district

Muslim community to establish Habib Girls College

Erring police stations in Punjab to face legal action for power theft, bill default

Erring police stations in Punjab to face legal action for power theft, bill default

4 years after spillage in Beas, fine still ‘due’