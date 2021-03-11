Seeking central forces reflects failure: Congress

Chandigarh, May 17

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today lashed out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for rushing to the Centre for additional forces to handle the security challenges faced by the state. “It is not only an admission of failure on the security front, but also lack of confidence the Aam Aadmi Party government has in itself and in the competence of Punjab Police,” Warring said in a statement while reacting to the Punjab Government urging the Centre to deploy additional security forces in the state.

Raja Warring, PCC President Lack of faith in police It reflects lack of confidence the AAP government has in itself and in the competence of Punjab Police.

The PCC president said his party had been consistently alerting the government about the security challenges faced by Punjab and lack of experience of the current dispensation in dealing with these. “We stand vindicated as the state has rushed to the Centre for security assistance to make up for its lack of experience,” he remarked.

He criticised the Mann government for its lack of confidence in the Punjab Police, as otherwise it would not have requested for central forces.

“I am sure, you as a Punjabi must be aware of the competence and confidence of our Punjab Police in dealing with any security challenge,” Warring said referring to Mann, adding, “but the problem is that those who are taking such decisions have no knowledge about Punjab and the police here”.

Warring also took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, apparently at whose behest the additional security forces had been sought from the Centre. “For his personal security, Kejriwal takes commandos from Punjab, but for the security of the state, his party’s government is begging the Centre,” he said.

Warring cautioned the government about the financial implications of getting additional central forces. “Past experience has been bitter as the state accumulated substantial debt due to security expenses,” he said, adding, “keeping in view the precarious financial condition of the state, all such moves must be carefully thought before”. — TNS

Stand vindicated: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday said the Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision to extend the operational jurisdiction of the BSF in border states stood vindicated after the AAP government sought deployment of 10 additional companies of the central forces. State BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma asked CM Bhagwant Mann to come out with a statement on the security situation prevailing in the state.