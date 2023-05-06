Seeking inputs on Sidhu’s security, govt tells HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Acting on a petition filed by Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, seeking directions to upgrade his security in view of threat to his life and liberty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today made it clear the state “may” point out whether threat perception was ever taken into consideration while reducing the cover.

Sidhu had moved the court through senior advocate MS Khaira with counsel Vishneet Singh. As the petition filed against the state and others came up for hearing before Justice Raj Mohan Singh’s Bench, Additional Advocate General Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala submitted that inputs from different quarters, including the petitioner, were being called for in pursuance to an HC order dated April 27.

He said the HC on August 22, 2022, passed an order for analysing the threat perception of the protectee as well at the time of assessing overall threat perception based on the inputs provided by central as well as state agencies.