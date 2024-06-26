Seeking more posts, patwaris threaten to oppose AAP in poll

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, June 25

The Punjab Revenue Patwar Union has threatened to oppose the Aam Aadmi Party candidates in the ensuing byelections in case long pending demands of the union are not accepted and implemented without further delay.

Office-bearers and members of the union from the state would organise protest marches at localities falling under Jalandhar West Assembly segment after organising a rally in front of office of Director Land Records on July 1. The union will also join a protest rally of CPF Employees Union scheduled to take place at Jalandhar on Thursday.

Members led by state president Harvir Singh Dhindsa regretted that the Punjab Government had failed to honour promises made by CM Mann with the union on November 18, 2022.

Increasing number of posts from existing 4,716, decreasing eligibility experience for promotion to post of kanungo to five years from existing seven years, disallowing registration of corruption cases without departmental inquiry according to Section 17 A of the Anti-Corruption Act and 100 per cent quota for promotion of naib tehsildar instead of fifty per cent, were cited as major demands of the outfit.

