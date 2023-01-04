Seize properties of drug peddlers: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

To counter the drug menace in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed officers to confiscate the property of those involved in drug peddling.

Chairing a meeting to review the law and order situation in the state, Mann reiterated the firm commitment of the state government to wipe out the scourge of drugs from the state. He said the government had already put the big fish involved in drug peddling behind the bars and to ensure stern action, the property of drug peddlers must be seized with immediate effect.

The CM said necessary amendments, if any required, in the requisite laws will be duly made and the officer in whose jurisdiction drugs are sold would be held accountable for this lapse. Mann asked the officers to ensure that villagers unanimously pass resolutions for making their villages drug free and that these villages are incentivised by giving grants under the Rural Development Fund and others. He said the security of these villages passing the resolution will also be ensured by all means.

Meanwhile, he also held detailed parleys with officers of the Agriculture Department and Punjab Agriculture University for preparations regarding the next kharif crop cycle in the state.

The CM said the state government was committed to making agriculture a profitable venture and maximum thrust must be laid on supplementing the income of farmers, with emphasis on crop diversification in the state.

Mann said the government would consult the farmers by going directly to them and before the sowing of the next crop, a detailed consultation would be held with them. He asked PAU officials to meet farmers and take their opinion about the cropping pattern.

He said now in Punjab any policy regarding the farmers would be implemented in due consultation with them and other stakeholders.

#bhagwant mann #drug menace