Sekhon's 'associate' tenders apology in HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Just over two months after Pardeep Sharma was sentenced to six months’ simple imprisonment after being held guilty of criminal contempt, the “legal expert” has tendered unconditional apology. He was sentenced along with dismissed police official Balwinder Singh Sekhon.

In an affidavit filed through his son Chandan Deep, Sharma expressed his regret regarding his conduct and submitted that he had the highest regard for the judiciary and the rule of law. Sharma added it was never his intention to willful disregard the High Court.

Criminal contempt Pardeep Sharma was sentenced to six months’ simple imprisonment after being held guilty of criminal contempt

He was sentenced along with dismissed police official Balwinder Singh Sekhon

It was further averred that he was “in deep regret for his actions and is sincerely and unconditionally apologetic for the same”. He also prayed for a final opportunity to enable him to take reformative steps. It said: “The deponent with a sincere regret for the inconvenience cause by the action of the deponent to this court tenders his unconditional apology from the bottom of his heart and undertakes to never write, speak, share, circulate and/or publish, anything which undermines the authority and sanctity of this court.”

Taking up the matter, the Bench asserted: “It has been brought to our notice that his order of the sentence dated February 24 had not been interfered in criminal appeal ‘Pardeep Sharma versus Union of India and others’ by the apex court on April 17”.

Following the request made on behalf of his family, the Bench ordered to consider the affidavit as an application and asked Sharma to put in an appearance by way of video-conferencing on May 10 at 2 pm. The court also directed the counsel for UT and superintendent, Model Jail, Chandigarh to take appropriate steps for conducting video-conferencing.