 Selection of Punjab Technical University Vice Chancellor delayed : The Tribune India

Selection of Punjab Technical University Vice Chancellor delayed

Selection of Punjab Technical University Vice Chancellor delayed

The selection of the new Vice Chancellor of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) has been delayed.



Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, November 20

The selection of the new Vice Chancellor of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) has been delayed.

In a recent meeting of the state government’s search committee headed by the Chief Secretary to shortlist the probable candidates, the nominee of the University Grants Commission (UGC) is learnt to have objected to the nomination of three members of the search committee.

Those who have been nominated are the Director, IIT (Ropar); Director, Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur; and the Secretary, Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training.

The three members are also on the Board of Governor of the IKGPTU.

Nilkanth Avhad, Secretary, Technical Education, recently assumed the additional charge of Vice Chancellor of the PTU after getting the nod from the Governor.

As per the UGC regulations, the members of the search-cum-selection committee should not be connected in any manner with the university or college concerned. “The nomination of the three members to the committee violates the UGC guidelines,” said a top functionary.

Since April 2021, the VC’s post has been lying vacant and the secretary concerned has been holding charge. The last regular VC of IKGPTU was Prof Dr AK Sharma.

According to sources, the meeting will again be held to nominate members of the search-cum-selection committee as per the UGC guidelines.

The issue of violation of the UGC guidelines had also cropped up in the past while selecting the vice chancellors of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University and Sardar Beant Singh State University.

Fate of new technical varsities undecided

  • The govt has been contemplating merger of Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University, Ferozepur, and Sardar Beant Singh State University, Gurdaspur, into the Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU and IKGPTU, respectively.
  • The two new technical universities had been established during the previous Cong govt and discussions have been held on constituting a committee to ascertain whether the state needs four technical universities.

#University Grant Commission UGC

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'Piglets' investments turn sour for scores of investors; Punjab firm dupes people of hundreds of crores

2
World

'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

3
Nation

Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places

4
Punjab

US varsity updates policy, allows Sikh students to wear kirpan on campus

5
Nation

COP27 approves 'historic decision' to set up 'loss and damage' fund, but contentious issues remain

6
Punjab

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

7
Patiala

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

8
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

9
Impact Feature

Is the Big Eyes Coin Pre-sale the Safety Blanket Investors Need Amid Solana and Crono’s Huge Losses During the Crypto Crash?

10
Amritsar

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

COP27 seals ‘loss & damage’ deal

COP27 seals 'loss & damage' deal

Fund to aid poor nations hit by climate disasters | No conse...

5 dead, 25 injured in US nightclub shooting, suspect held

5 dead, 25 injured in US nightclub shooting, suspect held

North Korea calls UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ‘puppet of US’ after missile launch

North Korea calls UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ‘puppet of US’ after missile launch

Guterres earlier issued a statement condemning North Korea's...

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...

World waited far too long for this: India hails move

World waited far too long for this: India hails COP27 move

World should not burden farmers with mitigation responsibili...


Cities

View All

MC lags in revenue recovery targets

MC lags in revenue recovery targets

Civic body not collecting sewer charges from builders: AAP leader

DTF: Govt must fulfil promises made to teachers on Diwali

Gang involved in looting petrol pumps busted in Tarn Taran dist

SGPC chief Dhami objects to Haryana Speaker's demand, presses Punjab's claim over Chandigarh

Unoccupied Sec-24 Chandigarh Mayor’s house to get ~6.64L facelift

Unoccupied Sector-24 Chandigarh Mayor's house to get Rs 6.64L facelift

Terror funding: Cops scour Panjab University student's mobile record

25-year-old in police net for strangulating girl in Chandigarh's Burail

4 held for Mohali youth's murder

Same-day discharge of patients getting stent 'saves' 100 bed days: PGI study

Top BJP leaders descend on Delhi election arena

Top BJP leaders descend on Delhi election arena

MCD poll: NGO demands 4% vendor licences for persons with disabilities

Kejri targets BJP over sanitation, garbage disposal

Mother Dairy hikes milk rates

Students beat dog to death, video goes viral

Ludhiana Civic body fails to shift stray cattle to shelters

Ludhiana Civic body fails to shift stray cattle to shelters

Two murder suspects land in police net in Ludhiana

2 persons rescued from kidnapper’s clutches

Cop shoots off letter to DGP

‘No work’ for leisure trip: Show-cause notice issued to Samrala Bar Association chief

Patiala: BKU leaders observe fast unto death

Patiala: BKU leaders observe fast unto death

Helpline for mishap victims to get relief launched by Patiala DC

Bar Council puts Patiala lawyers on notice

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

One held with 50-gm heroin

One held with 50-gm heroin

Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch

Nurmahal NC president finally calls trust-vote meeting on Nov 23

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL