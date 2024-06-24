Chandigarh, June 23
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday organised a seminar on river water disputes and continuous depleting of underground water in Punjab.
The event was attended by members of the SKM in large numbers. The members unanimously passed the resolution that water was a “state subject” and the Centre had no right to pass executive orders and make decisions regarding the river waters.
