Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 23

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday organised a seminar on river water disputes and continuous depleting of underground water in Punjab.

The event was attended by members of the SKM in large numbers. The members unanimously passed the resolution that water was a “state subject” and the Centre had no right to pass executive orders and make decisions regarding the river waters.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Samyukt Kisan Morcha