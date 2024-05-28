Send 13 AAP MPs to Parliament to stop BJP’s ‘gundagardi’: Kejriwal appeals to voters in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 28

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a road show to garner support for their Patiala Lok Sabha candidate Dr Balbir Singh in the Baltana area of Zirakpur on Tuesday evening. “Send 13 AAP MPs to the Parliament and we will stop their (BJP’s) ‘gundagardi’. We will take hold of our rights from them and pace up development here. Sadda haq aithe rakh...Sadda haq aithe rakh...,” he shouted, exhorting the electorate to vote for AAP.

Launching an attack on the Prime Minister, Kejriwal said, “PM Modi says he is an incarnation of God. Sambit Patra says Lord Jaggannath is a fan of PM Modi. Look at their ‘ahankaar’! They put me in jail. Thanks to the Supreme Court that I am out here, campaigning.”

Kejriwal sidestepped the local issues of frequent power cuts, potholed roads and increase in crime here and in the state. There was an excitement among locals to see Kejriwal as they gathered in large numbers in a narrow and crowded market to take a glimpse of him. The roadshow was carried out in an area where the roads were recently carpeted.

Later, Kejriwal left the cavalcade and met local shopkeepers. He was accompanied by area (Dera Bassi) MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa.

After the roadshow, when the poll din subsided, Atul, a Baltana shopkeeper standing outside his shop on the main road, said, “Kitna saaf suthra lag raha hai aaj Baltana. Road bi chaudi lag rahi hai thodi.. (The area looks neat and clean today. Roads seem a little wider than before).”

A few moments later, there was a power outage in the area. Residents said this was the third outage since morning. Adding to it, another shopkeeper Vinod Kumar said, “AAP vale gaye, bijli bi saath le gaye.”

