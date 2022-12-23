Send samples for genome sequencing, hospitals told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

To rule out the presence of the latest Covid variant, the Health Department has asked all Civil Surgeons to conduct the genome sequencing of each and every positive sample.

Director, Health Services, Dr Ranjit Singh Ghotra said the decision had been taken keeping in mind the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, the US, Korea, Brazil and China. “It will help us to check the presence of the latest Covid variant BF.7 at early stages, so that we could devise a strategy early,” he said.

Checks recommended Influenza-like illness and acute respiratory infections

International travellers and their contacts

Contacts of Covid patients

Vulnerable populationPrisons, old-age homes, orphanages, shelter homes

Persons with co-morbidities

Test on request

The department has also given targets of sampling to each district. At the stage, the state will collect 10,000 samples every day. These include 7,000 RT-PCR and 3,000 antigen tests.

The department has sent a file to the Home Department to make people follow the Covid safety norms.

As far as the current Covid scenario is concerned, there are just eight active cases in the state. And since April 1, 24,849 cases, including 210 deaths, have been reported.

Health Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said the department was fully prepared to deal with any kind of situation. He said they had taken stock of beds reserved for Covid patients as well as oxygen status.

BJP postpones Jan Akrosh Yatra

Abohar: The BJP has postponed the Jan Akrosh Yatra against the Congress government in Rajasthan in view of the apprehensions relating to Covid. State BJP chief Satish Poonia tweeted the yatra against the Congress ‘misrule’ in Rajasthan was being postponed in view of Covid. OC

Dept: Step up daily testing to 10,000

The Health Department on Thursday asked its officials to step up the number of daily Covid testing to 10,000 in the state from around 3,000 at present. There are nine active Covid cases, two each in Jalandhar and Muktsar and one each in Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Sangrur, Faridkot and Fatehgarh Sahib.