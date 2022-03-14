Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 14

Just about four days after the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab, the state government is believed to have cleared the name of senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu for appointment as the Advocate-General for the State. Sidhu, when contacted, said he had so far not received official confirmation/communication in this regard

Immensely popular among the advocates, Sidhu has been the president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association no less than eight times. He has also been the chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, besides being Additional Solicitor-General of India, and Additional Advocate-General for both the States of Punjab and Haryana.