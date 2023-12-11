Senior citizen dies by suicide

Abohar, December 10
A 70-year-old man who used to work as a labourer at a brick kiln in Dharampura village, Ram Ratan, reportedly hanged himself to death from a ceiling fan in his house last evening when other members of his family were away.
His body was returned to his family following a post-mortem examination.
