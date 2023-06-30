Senior IPS officer Inderbir Singh named as accused in Rs 10 lakh bribery case in Punjab

PTI

Chandigarh, June 30

Senior IPS officer Inderbir Singh has been named as an accused in an FIR pertaining to an alleged bribery of Rs 10 lakh to let off a suspected drug supplier in Punjab's Tarn Taran district last year, an officer said on Friday.

The name of Inderbir Singh, a deputy inspector general of police, was added to the FIR registered initially on June 30 last year, Senior Superintendent of Police of Vigilance Bureau (Amritsar Range) Varinder Singh said.

The FIR was registered under sections 213 (taking gift, etc. to screen an offender from punishment), 214 (offering gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening offender), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case was registered following the arrest of one Surjit Singh with 900 gram opium by personnel of the Bhikhiwind police station in Tarn Taran.

Another person, Pishora Singh, was also allegedly held with 250 gram of opium.

Later, the police arrested deputy superintendent of police Lakhbir Singh for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from Pishora for not naming him in the FIR.

The case was later handed over to the vigilance bureau for further investigation. The vigilance bureau then questioned DIG Inderbir Singh when his name cropped up in this case during investigation.

