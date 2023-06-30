Senior IPS officer Inderbir Singh named as accused in Rs 10 lakh bribery case in Punjab

Chandigarh, June 30
Senior IPS officer Inderbir Singh has been named as an accused in an FIR pertaining to an alleged bribery of Rs 10 lakh to let off a suspected drug supplier in Punjab's Tarn Taran district last year, an officer said on Friday.
The name of Inderbir Singh, a deputy inspector general of police, was added to the FIR registered initially on June 30 last year, Senior Superintendent of Police of Vigilance Bureau (Amritsar Range) Varinder Singh said.
The FIR was registered under sections 213 (taking gift, etc. to screen an offender from punishment), 214 (offering gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening offender), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The case was registered following the arrest of one Surjit Singh with 900 gram opium by personnel of the Bhikhiwind police station in Tarn Taran.
Another person, Pishora Singh, was also allegedly held with 250 gram of opium.
Later, the police arrested deputy superintendent of police Lakhbir Singh for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from Pishora for not naming him in the FIR.
The case was later handed over to the vigilance bureau for further investigation. The vigilance bureau then questioned DIG Inderbir Singh when his name cropped up in this case during investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP govt challenges Centre’s Delhi services ordinance in Supreme Court
The ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Servi...
Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle
Will now hold 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers
UP CM Yogi Adityanath hands over 76 flats built on slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's confiscated land
The housing project is located in Lukerganj area of Prayagra...
'Not resigning at this crucial juncture', says Manipur CM Biren Singh amid speculation
Latest developments come when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi i...
Cry for help on the face of every brother, sister and child I meet, Rahul Gandhi says on his Manipur visit; appeals for peace
On Friday morning, Rahul went to Moirang and met people disp...