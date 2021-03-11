Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2 month stint as Health Minister

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, May 27

Ousted Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla in connivance with department officials allegedly threw rules to the wind when it came to appointing health officials to key posts.

Rules violated On April 29, Director, Health Services, appointed Dr Ranjit Singh Rai, medical officer, as Civil Surgeon of Mansa

Civil Surgeon is appointed from a pool of Deputy Directors. A medical officer is never appointed to the post

Also, a junior officer was appointed as the Civil Surgeon of Hoshiarpur. The move was strongly opposed by local employees The earlier orders (on Dr Rai’s appointment) have been revised. — Dr GB Singh, Director, Health services

Bypassing seniority and service rules, Director, Health Services, Dr GB Singh, via an order issued on April 29, appointed Dr Ranjit Singh Rai, medical officer (an entry level post), as the Civil Surgeon of Mansa, the home district of the ousted minister.

A Civil Surgeon is appointed from among a pool of Deputy Directors. If no Deputy Director is available, a senior medical officer is given the temporary charge. A medical officer is never appointed as Civil Surgeon, which is equivalent to the post of Deputy Director.

All this happened despite the fact a large number of doctors senior to Dr Rai were available for posting in Mansa. Similarly, a junior officer was appointed as the Civil Surgeon, Hoshiarpur. The move was opposed by local employees.

Earlier, Singla had allegedly tried to ignore seniority while appointing Director, Family Welfare, but the plans were thwarted.

Dr Rai confirmed he was posted as a medical officer, but claimed he had officiated at various senior positions in the past. Dr GB Singh said the earlier orders had been revised, but failed to respond to the justification behind appointing the medical officer to the post of Civil Surgeon.

