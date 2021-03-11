Separated in 1947, siblings reunite in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 29

After being separated during the Partition in 1947, Baldev Singh of Sangrur’s Rattoke village finally met his sister Sajda Begum in Pakistan’s Nankana Sahib during his recent pilgrimage from April 11 to 21.

Now, Baldev and his family are hopeful that she will be able to visit them in Punjab in coming time. “Over the past few years, we were in touch over the phone but couldn’t meet. I am thankful the central and state governments, which allowed me to visit Nankana Sahib on Baisakhi to meet my elder sister Sajda,” Baldev said.

He said during the Partition, his family — two sisters, a brother and parents — shifted to India while Sajda got stuck in Pakistan. “A few years ago, his sisters got a call from Sajda and all of us started talking to her over the phone.”

“On Baisakhi, I met my sister it was for the first time since the Partition. We had a long chat about our families and parents. Though her family is well settled in Faizabad, she wants to visit us at least once. My entire family couldn’t go to Pakistan but if the government allows, my sister would want to visit her family in Punjab,” Baldev added.

Another farmer from Rattoke village Balhiar Singh, who accompanied Baldev, said like him, there were many residents across Punjab who got separated from their family members during the Partition. “After a thorough verification, the government should allow easy visa to all such residents so that they can meet their family members in both countries,” he added.

