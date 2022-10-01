Separatists getting emboldened in Punjab, claims Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 30

Former state Congress president and BJP leader Sunil Jakhar today said separatist voices were getting emboldened in the state ever since the AAP government came to power in Punjab.

No proof of ‘Op Lotus’ produced AAP has not produced any proof of the so-called ‘Op Lotus’. It could have sought a CBI probe, but is only cheating public and misleading the Guv in the name of trust vote. — Ashwani Sharma, State BJP Chief

Interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of the “Janata Di Vidhan Sabha” held here, Jakhar said, “Separatist voices which were earlier being raised in London and New York, are now being raised in Punjab.”

He further said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should come clean on his stance on the issue, rather than maintaining ambiguity on it.

Jakhar said, “Gangsters are being invited to join political parties. Law and order has gone for a toss. It seems, these people are finding environment of the state conducive.”

Jakhar said, “AAP Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had stopped at a separatist’s home in 2017. People forgot that. But due to these incidents, doubts about the government have increased.”

Reacting on the Delhi CM’s claims that the party’s co-incharge Raghav Chadha could be arrested soon, Jakhar said, “There is no substance in the claims. They (AAP) themselves do such things due to their internal politics. Kejriwal had also claimed that Manish Sisodia was being arrested. If someone is actually wrong, the government won’t spare them. But I just want to assure Kejriwal, if there is no wrongdoing then don’t fear.”

Meanwhile, slamming AAP over moving a confidence motion, state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma today said it had not produced any proof of the so-called ‘Operation Lotus’.

Sharma alleged that eventually AAP leaders Arvind Kejeiwal and Raghav Chadha would turn out to be “creators of Operation Lotus”.

In the parallel mock Assembly session, an initiative started to counter AAP’s trust vote and allegations regarding ‘Operation Lotus’, the BJP passed various resolutions, including on drugs, corruption, law and order, farmers and Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SCs.

While ‘Operation Lotus’ remained the key point of discussion, AAP’s trust vote was also questioned.

Sharma said, “They are keen on blaming us for everything. They should know they are no more the Opposition. The AAP should give answers on the scholarship issue, crusher industry and the plight of labourers.”

