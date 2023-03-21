Separatist's uncle took shelter at Uddowal

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 20

The Mercedes, in which pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh escaped on Saturday, was registered in the name of drug smuggler’s brother Ravel Singh from Khemkaran in Tarn Taran.

Ravel had reportedly gifted the car to Amritpal. It was the same car in which he was seen waving to the crowds through the sunroof till a few days back. Ravel is a brother of Kuldeep Singh Bhura, a nihang who was killed by the BSF in 2013 for smuggling drugs and weapons from Pakistan.

Ravel reportedly owns five acres of land but managed to gift a Rs 70 lakh car to Amritpal. It was in this car that Amritpal and his uncle Harjit Singh escaped during the police crackdown.

While Amritpal had reportedly shifted to another car, likely a Brezza, Harjit reportedly managed to return to Uddowal village near Mehatpur in Shahkot where Amritpal’s convoy was intercepted.

Before being arrested in the wee hours of Monday, Harjit was reportedly hiding in the house of sarpanch of Uddowal village Manpreet Singh. Manpreet told the police that Harjit had forcefully entered his house and taken shelter at gunpoint. He said Harjit had chosen to stay put in the bedroom since Saturday so that he could watch TV to know about the latest reports.

It was from the same room that Harjit kept calling mediapersons informing them about the surrender. He had reportedly done this apprehending that he could be killed in an encounter.