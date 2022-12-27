Session almost over, Punjab students yet to get uniform

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, December 26

The academic session started nine months ago but a large number of government school students are still waiting for uniforms. All girls and SC/ST/BPL boys from Class I to VIII are being provided uniforms.

Rs 23 cr earmarked for the purpose Finance Minister Harpal Cheema had announced that the state government would give uniform to all students studying in pre-primary to Class VIII

He had announced Rs 23 cr for 2022-23 for the purpose

The government has reportedly not issued the grant for uniforms

In his Budget speech in June, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema had announced that the government would give uniforms to all government school students studying in pre-primary to Class VIII, making the free uniform scheme for all students. He had even announced Rs 23 crore for the financial year 2022-23 for the purpose.

The Democratic Teachers Front Punjab said despite the passage of nine months of the academic session, it was unfortunate that the government had not issued the grant for uniforms.

State president of the union Vikram Dev Singh and general secretary Mukesh Kumar said the Democratic Teachers Front Punjab had been demanding two sets of uniforms for summer and winter for all students.

The union had also protested against the paltry Rs 600 given by the government for a set of uniform. It said it was not possible to buy a set of uniform, which includes a shirt, a trouser/salwar, a pair of shoes, a sweater, socks, cap/patka, etc. by this amount, but no attention had been paid by the government so far.

It demanded that the students from Class IX to XII should also be brought under this scheme. The government should release this fund immediately and increase the uniform grant for two sets of standard uniforms.

#harpal cheema