Punjab Vidhan Sabha session illegal, says former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh

Chandigarh, September 20

Former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder today termed “illegal” the special session of the Vidhan Sabha called by the AAP government in the state on Thursday to prove its majority. He said, “The constitution of the state Assembly has a provision for a motion of ‘no confidence’ and not for a motion of confidence. I have already communicated this to the office of the Governor and requested him not to allow any session of the House.” There is no provision in the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Vidhan Sabha for a special session to table a ‘confidence motion on the floor of the House’. Vidhan Sabha Secretary Surinder Pal said the government could bring a confidence motion any time it deemed fit. There was no rule that forbade the government from bringing in a confidence motion, he said.