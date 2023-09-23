 Set up helpline for Indian students, NRIs in Canada: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar to EAM Jaishankar : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Set up helpline for Indian students, NRIs in Canada: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar to EAM Jaishankar

Set up helpline for Indian students, NRIs in Canada: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar to EAM Jaishankar

Suggests issuing a WhatsApp contact number for Indian students planning to go abroad to get in touch with authorities in case they need any information or guidance

Set up helpline for Indian students, NRIs in Canada: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar to EAM Jaishankar

Sunil Jakhar, Tribune file



PTI

Chandigarh, September 23

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday urged External Affairs minister S Jaishankar for setting up a helpline for Indian students and NRIs in Canada amid a diplomatic row between the two countries.

In his letter to the Union Minister, Jakhar while highlighting the concerns of citizens residing in Canada, urged him to release a detailed statement listing out the measures being taken by the Centre for the safety of the country’s citizens in Canada until the eventual resolution of this issue.

“This, I am sure, would go a long way in assuaging the sense of deep anxiety, panic and indecision prevailing amongst our people living in Canada and especially in students waiting to go abroad for studies. An assurance from your office would certainly lay to rest the doubts and insecurity of our students who are rightfully concerned about their study plans,” Jakhar wrote in the letter.

He suggested issuing a WhatsApp contact number for Indian students planning to go abroad to get in touch with authorities in case they need any information or guidance.

“I would also request you to institute a dedicated helpline number on which our NRIs and students can contact and seek help from Indian Consulates. A WhatsApp number can be released for Indian students planning to go abroad to get in touch with authorities in case of need and guidance,” Jakhar wrote in his letter.

“In the wake of unsubstantiated allegations against the Indian Government by the Canadian Prime Minister; the diplomatic relationship between the two countries has understandably been on a downward spiral. PM Justin Trudeau has made these absurd and malicious charges only to cater to his domestic political compulsions,” the Punjab BJP chief said.

“The government of India has taken the right stand by strongly countering PM Trudeau’s outburst and has asked for evidence, which does not seem forthcoming,” he added.

“While I hope that PM Trudeau realises his folly at the earliest and the matter is resolved in an amicable manner, it is our citizens, a big chunk of them Punjabis, who are likely to be impacted by the current impasse, including the suspension of visas by the Indian Government to keep a security check on entry into India,” the letter read.

He said that most of the NRIs settled in Canada visit their relatives in India during this time at the onset of winter there, adding that they are “genuinely anxious about the unfolding situation.” India on Thursday announced temporarily suspending issuance of visas to Canadian citizens in view of “security threats” faced by its high commission and consulates in Canada, amid an escalating diplomatic row over Ottawa’s allegations relating to the killing of a Khalistani separatist on Canadian soil.

The row erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India has rejected the charge as “absurd”.

#BJP #Canada #S Jaishankar #Sunil Jakhar #WhatsApp

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

SSP told to probe Stalin Jr’s remark

2
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

3
India

Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau

4
Diaspora

US envoy confirms Canada received intelligence from Five Eyes partners before Trudeau went public with allegations against India

5
India

Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: On Canada's charges, India reaches out to US, others

6
Diaspora

US 'deeply concerned' about allegations raised by Canadian PM Trudeau against India: Antony Blinken

7
Punjab

US urges India to cooperate in probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India

8
Editorials

Look who’s talking

9
Comment NOUS INDICA

The made-in-Canada Khalistan fracas

10
Punjab

Both countries stand to lose from India-Canada dispute, says expert

Don't Miss

View All
NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Top News

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Action taken under relevant Section of Unlawful Activities (...

Canada shared intelligence on murder of Sikh with India weeks ago: PM Trudeau

Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau

Says wants it to commit constructively to establish facts

US asks India to join probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India

US urges India to cooperate in probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India

Blinken says it is ‘important for India to work with the Can...

Punjab Finance Minister says will withdraw plea from SC if Governor ensures release of pending RDF by Centre

Punjab Finance Minister says will withdraw plea from SC if Governor ensures release of pending RDF by Centre

Harpal Cheema responds to Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s lett...

Sharad Pawar visits Adani office, residence in Ahmedabad

Sharad Pawar visits Adani office, residence in Ahmedabad

Pawar and Adani first inaugurated a factory at a village in ...


Cities

View All

Punjab ex-deputy CM OP Soni’s bail plea rejected

Punjab ex-deputy CM OP Soni’s bail plea rejected in disproportionate assets case

Farmers stage dharna, demand compensation for crop loss

2L devotees throng Batala to celebrate marriage anniversary of Guru Nanak

SGPC, admn officials discuss arrangements in Amritsar for Parkash Purb of Guru Ram Das

Heaps of garbage bane of residents

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Rain in Chandigarh, surrounding areas brings relief from sultry weather

Parking: Chandigarh market associations show the way

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit puts on hold heritage panel decision on Kiran

High Court: Trial court can’t grant regular bail till anticipatory plea pending in higher court

If we imagine ‘Ram Rajya’, it should have good and free education, healthcare for all: Kejriwal

If we imagine ‘Ram Rajya’, it should have good and free education, healthcare for all: Kejriwal

Delhi University Students' Union polls: ABVP wins three central panel seats, NSUI one

Gurugram: Private company employee held in Rs 85 lakh embezzlement case

Students swarm booths as Delhi University goes to the polls

Noida lift crash: Last surviving worker succumbs, death toll 9

Parents busy in breach plugging work, two children drown near bundh in Sultanpur Lodhi

Parents busy plugging breach, two children drown near bundh in Sultanpur Lodhi

Jalandhar MC set to crack whip on 400 water, sewerage bill defaulters

2,814 beneficiaries get IDs at 55 camps under Ayushman Bhava drive in Jalandhar district

Medical association demands security for doctors, staff of private hospitals

Cops ride bicycles to celebrate World Car Free Day in Kapurthala

Relocation work done, railway station upgrade picks up pace

Relocation work done, railway station upgrade picks up pace

Collision between two cars claims elderly woman’s life

Four travel agents dupe three of Rs 43L

Expedite recovery of property tax dues: MC chief to officials

11 fresh dengue cases reported, count 252

Authorities fail to keep Polo Ground cycling track intact

Authorities fail to keep Polo Ground cycling track intact

Shop thefts keep cops on toes

College organises cycle rally

Two groups clash, vehicle damaged as stones hurled

Goyal made Pbi University Controller of Examinations