Set up helpline for NRIs & students in Canada: Jakhar to Jaishankar

Chandigarh, September 23

State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to set up a helpline for Indian students and NRIs in Canada, who are anxious in wake of the developing situation between the two countries.

In a letter to the Union Minister, Jakhar has highlighted the “concerns of our citizens residing in Canada”. He has urged the government to release a detailed statement, listing out the steps and measures being taken by it for the safety and security of Indian citizens with a timeline until the resolution of this issue.

Deep anxiety This, I am sure, will go a long way in assuaging the sense of deep anxiety, panic and indecision prevailing amongst our people living in Canada, especially in students waiting to go abroad for studies. —Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP chief

“This, I am sure, will go a long way in assuaging the sense of deep anxiety, panic and indecision prevailing amongst our people living in Canada, especially in students waiting to go abroad for studies. An assurance from your office will certainly lay to rest the doubts and insecurity of our students who are rightfully concerned about their study plans,” Jakhar wrote in his letter.

Jakhar has suggested for releasing a WhatsApp number for Indian students planning to go abroad to get in touch with the authorities for any guidance.

Reiterating his stand that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made the “malicious charges” to only cater to his domestic political compulsions, Jakhar hoped that Trudeau realised his folly at the earliest and the matter got resolved soon in an amicable manner.

Underlining that no one can dictate India on how to defend her sovereignty, Jakhar said the government had taken the right stand by strongly countering Trudeau’s outburst and by asking for evidence, which did not seem forthcoming.

