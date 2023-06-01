Set up processing plant in chilli belt: Speaker

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, May 31

Following his visit to this border district last week during which the chilli cultivators had shared their grievances and concerns, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan convened a meeting of various stakeholders, including officials from Agriculture Department, Punjab Mandi Board, Punjab Agro Export Corporation and chilli cultivators at the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat in Chandigarh. The meeting explored the feasibility of setting up a processing plant in the chilli belt of the district.

Sandhwan said the cultivation of crop on around 40,000 acres in Ferozepur had reduced the state’s dependence on Mexico, the largest chilli producing country.

Asserting that it was the duty of the state government to set up a chilli processing plant in the region, he said with this facility, the chilli crop could be processed here and supplied for domestic consumption.

Sandhwan asked officials to explore feasibility of providing facilities such as processing plant and dryer to parch the chillies, besides setting up a research centre to develop new varieties and cold storage chain. He said he would review the status after a month.

Further to encourage farmers for diversification, the Speaker asked Ranbir Singh, general manager, Punjab Agro Export Corporation, to involve farmers while fixing the price of the produce. He lauded farmers who had formed a group to purchase chillies on their own from small and marginal counterparts.

On the occasion, several MLAs including Fauja Singh Sarari, Ranbir Singh, Davinderjit Singh Ladi Dhos, Naresh Kataria, Gurditt Singh Sekhon, besides Punjab Agro Export Corporation Chairman Mangal Singh, Horticulture Secretary Arshdeep Singh Thind and Director Shailender Kaur and chilli farmers representatives, including Hardeep Singh, Balwinder Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Jagmeet Singh and Shamsher Singh, were present at the meeting.