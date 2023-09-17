Setback for SAD as former CPS joins Dhindsa’s party

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, September 16

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) received a shot in the arm as Shromani Akali Dal (Badal)’s former MLA from Sangrur and Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Parkash Chand Garg joined SAD (S) today. Garg and his supporters joined the party during a function at a palace on the Patiala road here.

Garg said: “All hardworking leaders are feeling sidelined due to the dictatorial attitude of the senior leadership of SAD. The halqa in-charges and district presidents are being appointed without assessing the ground support and only sycophants are being given good positions.”

“I think all of us should support SAD (S) and its leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who has been fighting for the welfare of Punjab and to save the Akali Dal,” he added.

Garg was a known Hindu face of SAD in Sangrur and adjoining districts and had been in the party for the last 45 years.

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said the people of the state did not like SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, who had damaged the Akali Dal badly.

“The leaders of SAD are leaving party daily and joining other parties as they have understood that SAD has no future,” alleged Dhindsa.

Former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa said the AAP-led state government had failed to live up to the expectations of Punjabis.

“AAP leaders made big promises before to come to power but after the formation of the government, they have failed to take any steps for the development of the state,” he said.

SAD general secretary Winnerjit Singh Khadial said SAD was good for Garg as long as he got important positions in the party.

“His leaving will affect the party in any manner,” Khadial said.

Hindu face of party

Parkash Chand Garg was a known Hindu face of SAD in Sangrur and adjoining districts and had been in the party for the last 45 years.

#Sangrur #Shiromani Akali Dal