Abohar: Seven drug peddlers held

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 18

Seven drug peddlers were held in various parts of the area today. As much as 20gm of heroin was seized from Rahul of Thakur Abadi here while the police in Sriganganagar held Rohit Arora with 15gm of heroin. On his information, Gurdev Singh of Shyam Khera was also booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

As many as 800 intoxicating capsules and 20 tablets were seized from Mangat Singh of Dhani Kadaka Singh. Gaurav Singh Gaura of Panjpeer Colony, Harjinder Singh Bittu of Dhani Dande Wali and Vijay Kumar of Kamalwala were held with 900 intoxicating capsules and tablets.

The police in Sriganganagar arrested Gurdit Singh of Jorkian village. He was booked under the NDPS Act.

