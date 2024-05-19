Seven followers of Gidderbaha dera injured in gas cylinder explosion

Muktsar, May 18
Seven followers of Dera Baba Ganga Ram who were cooking food, today suffered burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded on the dera premises in Gidderbaha town.
Several other followers present there and firefighters doused the flames and took the injured to the Civil Hospital in Gidderbaha. Those injured have been identified as, Gurbhagat, Sham Lal, Gaurav Kumar, Sumit, Amritpal, Sadhu Ram and Kalu Ram.
Three of them were further taken to Bathinda, while two were being treated at a private hospital in Gidderbaha and the remaining two at civil hospital in Gidderbaha.
Dr Rashmi Chawla, Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Gidderbaha, said, “Seven persons with burn injuries were brought to the hospital today. They were all conscious at that time.”
Notably, the death anniversary of Baba Ganga Ram is to be observed on May 23. The religious ceremonies in this regard have already started. This dera holds much significance in the area and people from all communities come to pay obeisance here.
Narinder Munjal Binta, president, Municipal Council, Gidderbaha, said, “This is an unfortunate incident and I am going to Bathinda to inquire about the health of those suffered severe burn injuries. The exact cause of gas cylinder explosion is not known yet, but it could have happened due to gas leakage.”
