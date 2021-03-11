Seven IAS, 34 PCS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: As many as 42 officers in the civil administration were transferred today, including seven IAS, one IFS and 34 PCS officers.

While most IAS officers have been given additional charge, Karnail Singh has been transferred as Amritsar MC Commissioner and Rajiv Kumar Gupta posted as DPI Colleges and Secretary, Punjab State Board for Technical Education. IFS officer Manish Kumar has been posted as Director Environment and Climate Change. Amongst the PCS officers, most have been transferred and posted either as ADCs or as additional administrators in local bodies across the state.