Seven of 20 accused of lynching youth arrested

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 27

Seven of the 20 persons booked in connection with the murder of a youth, Surinder Singh, here on March 16 have been arrested. The Wahabwala police today said the murder was a result of rivalry between two gangs.

SHO Jaswinder Singh said that the kingpin of a gang, Neelkamal, along with Pawan Bhat, Ravi, Vishal, Dharamveer, Hardeep Ladiya and Raju Nanian have so far been arrested. Accused Ravi has reportedly admitted that he had attacked Surinder Singh 21 times under the influence of liquor even when Surinder had died.

According to the police, two gangs had called each other to settle scores on March 16 at Sito Gunno, 21 km from Abohar. Finding that the members of the rival gang were less, the Neelkamal gang launched a murderous attack using sharp-edged weapons leading to the death of Surinder. His friend Lovepreet Singh was injured and had to be referred to Faridkot.

The police had registered a case under Sections 302, 307, 324, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC on the statement of the deceased’s brother Manga Singh naming Pawan Bhat, Neelkamal, Hardeep Ladia, Dharamveer, Kuldeep, Vishal, Raju Nanian, Pawan, Dharmveer, Rakesh, Bharat Thakur, Ravi of Sito Gunno; Kanwal, Vinod Khanna and Sonu of Sukhchain; Bindu Megh of Khairpur; Dharampal Guggi and Rakesh Raku of Sardarpura; and Vikas of Kaluana, besides others. Efforts to arrest the other accused were being made, the police said on Wednesday.

