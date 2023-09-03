Seven peddlers nabbed,15 kg heroin seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

The police have seized 15 kg of heroin from Haruwal village in Gurdaspur district and have nabbed seven persons, including a woman in this connection.

Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, Narinder Singh and Ranjodh Singh, all residents of Haruwal village, were arrested on Friday, while Jaspal Singh, Rajwinder Kaur, Ram Singh and Rajdeep Singh of Zira were held today.

The police have also seized Rs 7 lakh of drug proceeds and two cars from their possession.

The contraband was smuggled through a drone two days ago.

Bhupinder, Barinder and Ranjodh were remanded in the police custody for three days yesterday and on their disclosure, the cops nabbed their four accomplices today.

Preliminary probe revealed that the mastermind of the racket, Jaspreet kali, was operating from the Faridkot jail.

Inderdeep Singh, Inspector, Counter Intelligence, said acting on a tip-off, their team raided Haruwal village and seized the contraband, which was hidden in the fields. He said they found 15 packets of 1-kg heroin each.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

#Faridkot #Gurdaspur