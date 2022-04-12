Seven Punjab districts get new deputy commissioners

Chandigarh, April 12
The Punjab government on Tuesday appointed new deputy commissioners in seven districts.
Surabhi Malik has been appointed new Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner in place of Varinder Kumar Sharma.
Gurpreet Singh Khaira had assumed the charge of Muktsar Deputy Commissioner on Monday.
Here’s it the complete list:
