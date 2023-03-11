Several trains to be short-terminated

Tribune News Service

Moga, March 10

In wake of the traffic block between Kiratpur Sahib and Nangal Dam railway stations on the Sirhind-Daulatpur Chowk section, many trains in the Ferozepur and Ambala railway divisions will remain temporarily short-terminated for three weeks, said a spokesman of the Northern Railways.

The 04593 Ambala Cantonment-Amb Andaura (Himachal Pradesh) Special JCO will be short-terminated at Bharatgarh in Ropar district from March 11 to March 27. The 04594 Amb Andaura-Ambala Cantonment Special JCO will short originate from Bharatgarh from March 11 to March 27. The 04593/04594 will remain partially cancelled between Amb Andaura-Bharatgarh. The 04567 Ambala Cantonment-Nangal Dam Special JCO will also be short-terminated at Bharatgarh from March 11 to March 27.

The 04568 Nangal Dam-Ambala Cantonment Special JCO will short-originate from Bharatgarh from March 11 to March 27. This train will remain partially cancelled between Nangal Dam and Bharatgarh railway stations.

The 04501 Saharanpur-Una Himachal Special JCO will be short-terminated at Ropar from March 11 to March 27. The 04502 Una (HP)-Saharanpur Special will short originate from Ropar from March 11 to March 27. Similarly, this train will remain partially cancelled between Una and Ropar from March 11 to March 27.

Due to the traffic block on Jabalpur division, the 22168 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Singrauli Superfast Express JCO will remain cancelled on March 13 and March 20.