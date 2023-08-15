Several villages in Nangal area flooded as BBMB releases water from Bhakra dam into Sutlej

Tribune News Service

Nangal, August 15

As the flow of water into Gobind Sagar Dam has increased due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, the Bhakra Beas Management Board on Tuesday released nearly 1 lakh cusecs of water from Bhakra dam leading to flooding of several villages in the area.

Sources said water level at Bhakra Dam reached 1678 feet against the upper limit of 1680 feet at 5 pm today and the inflow was recorded at 85,899 cusecs. Keeping in view the alarming situation the BBMB has decided to discharge 1 lakh cusecs of water, out of which 77,000 cusecs was released in the river while remaining was diverted through the canals.

Crop fields were inundated in several villages, including Bela Dhiani, Bela Ramgarh, Harsa Bela, Palasi, Bhanam, Bhalan, Sainsowal, Gohlani, Passiwal Dasgrain, Jindwairi, Swaarrah, Taraf Majari, Mehndli Kalan, Dolowaal, Ballowal, Hariwal, Amarpur Bela, Shahpur Bela and Chandpur Bela.

After flooding the fields the water started entering the houses by evening in many of the affected villages.

The NDRF teams present in the area had started evacuating people from Palassi and Harsa Bela villages in the evening.

Local MLA and Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains who visited the affected areas said the NDRF teams area already stationed in the area to tackle any emergency situation. All the people living in villages adjoining the river have been alerted and relief camps have already been set up to lodge the people after evacuation operations, he said.

