Several villages in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar inundated after water released from Pong, Bhakra dams

Many villagers evacuated to safety and the authorities are keeping an eye on the situation: Officials

In Rupnagar district, about half a dozen villages were inundated following the release of excess water from the Bhakra dam.



Hoshiarpur/Rupnagar, August 15

Several villages near the Beas river in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district and the Sutlej river in Rupnagar were inundated following the release of excess water from the Pong and Bhakra dams, officials said on Tuesday.

Many villagers were evacuated to safety and the authorities are keeping an eye on the situation, they said.

In an advisory on Monday, the Punjab government asked residents of Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Tarn Taran districts not to venture near the Beas after it was decided that water from the Pong dam would be released.

The Bhakra dam on the Sutlej and the Pong dam on the Beas river— both in Himachal Pradesh—are brimming after heavy rain in their respective catchment areas.

In Hoshiarpur, farmlands in the Talwara, Hajipur and Mukerian villages were flooded due to water discharge from the Pong dam reservoir, said the officials.

Water entered the low-lying villages and fields and some homes located near the Beas river, they said.

The Beal Sariana village in Hajipur block is under two-three feet of water, forcing some villagers to shift to a village gurdwara in Purochak, said the officials.

Farmlands of Patti Naam Nagar, Handowal, Ulaha, Dhade Karwal and Patti Nve Ghar villages in the Hajipur area and Changarhwan, Chakmirpur and Sathwan in Talwara block are also inundated, they said.

Water also entered the fields of Mehtabpur, Mauli and Naushehra villages in the Mukerian block, they added.

Talwara SHO Hargurdev Singh said five migrant labourers were rescued after they got trapped near the Shah Nehar barrage in Talwara due to the release of water from the dam.

Another 15 labourers were rescued near Chakmirpur village, the police said.

Nine members of a family in Changharwan village, located near the river, have also been rescued.

Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force and non-government organisations are being enlisted for relief operations.

The district administration has set up six relief camps at various places.

Mittal said 450 people were evacuated and sent to relief camps and other safer locations. Around 30 villages have been affected by the floods, she said and appealed to the people of those villages to evacuate voluntarily.

The officials said the Motla village has been evacuated while villagers from Haler and Janardhan are also being shifted to safer places.

The situation is being closely monitored, said Mittal, adding that no loss of life has been reported from the flood-affected areas so far.

Arun Kumar Sidana, the chief engineer of the Beas dam in Talwara, said the inflow in Pong reservoir is 1.42 lakh cusecs and the water is being discharged in a controlled manner.

The water level in the Pong dam is currently at 1,399.65 feet. The level in the Bhakra dam was around 1,677 feet on Monday.

In Rupnagar district, about half a dozen villages, including Bela Dhyani, Bhanam, Palasi in Anandpur Sahib, were inundated following the release of excess water from the Bhakra dam.

Several people were trapped in their homes in Bhanam and lower Bela villages, located near the Sutlej river, due to a strong current, villagers said.

Punjab Education Minister and Anandpur Sahib MLA Harjot Bains said some villages have been affected due to the release of water from the Bhakra dam.

Bains said the people are being evacuated to safer places and urged against any kind of panic.

After heavy rain lashed Himachal Pradesh over the past two days, the excess water had to be released from the Bhakra dam for its safety, Bains said in a video message.

“I am on the ground. Due to release (of water) from the Bhakra dam, some villages have been severely affected in my constituency. Please don’t panic or trust rumours. We are evacuating people in danger zones. The district administration and the NDRF are offering full assistance,” Bains said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Monday held a meeting with all deputy commissioners via videoconferencing to discuss the situation and asked them to be prepared to deal with any situation and set up relief camps, if necessary.

