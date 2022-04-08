Sewa kendras now open on Sundays

Chandigarh, April 7
The Punjab Government has enhanced the daily timings of all 320 sewa kendras and 506 saanjh kendras by two hours. These will now remain open on Sundays as well. The decision will come into force on April 15.
Terming the initiative “people friendly”, CM Bhagwant Mann said it would be instrumental in delivering more citizen-centric services promptly to the public. These centres are situated at all district headquarters, sub-division and police station level.
A spokesperson said the sewa kendras and saanjh kendras would now function from 8 am to 6 pm from Monday to Friday. On Saturdays and Sundays, the timings would be 8 am to 4 pm. —
