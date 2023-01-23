Sewage overflows in Jaito, residents gherao MLA Amolak Singh

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, January 22

As many residential and commercial areas have been flooded with sewage in Jaito in the past week, residents on Sunday obstructed MLA Amolak Singh’s car and demanded him to sit in a protest dharna with them.

A DSP-rank officer reached the site to “rescue” the MLA who had been gheraoed by the protesting residents.

Upset over the flooding of their streets and houses by sewage, the residents complained that dirty water had entered their premises damaging building, furniture, electronic appliances and other valuable goods.

“The nullah of our locality is overflowing, inundating houses and shops,” alleged the protesters. “Things are difficult as dirty water of the nullah has been clogging the streets for the past week and all our requests to the MLA did not get any response,” they alleged.

Referring to last year’s ivisit of a minister and the MLA to a hospital, they said, “If the MLA can make a vice chancellor lie on a dirty bed in Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot, blaming him for not maintaining proper hygienic conditions in the hospital, he should look into the pitiable living condition in his Assembly constituency also,” demanded the protesters.

MLA Amolak Singh claimed that he had submitted a project report to the state government to resolve the sewage problem in Jaito. However, residents said the MLA was inaccessible most of the times.

“For the past five days, we have not been able to cook food in our houses,” alleged many residents.