Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Bathinda, April 21
A pall of gloom descended on Bagha village in Talwandi Sabo subdivision of Bathinda district as soon as the news of soldier Sewak Singh’s death in a terror attack reached here. Friends and relatives rushed to his house and consoled the bereaved family members.
Martyr Sewak Singh (23) was the only brother of two sisters. He had rejoined duty almost a month ago after leave. Eldest of the siblings, Sewak Singh joined the Army in 2018. One of his sisters is married. His parents work as daily wage earners.
Around 2.30 pm on Thursday, Sewak Singh talked to his family members on the phone. He told them that he and his colleagues were carrying food for other jawans.
His father Gurcharan Singh said Sewak Singh was full of love for the country. About half an hour before the incident, he talked to the family on the phone. He also spoke to the family about his younger sister’s marriage, he added.
The family wanted him to get married, but Sewak did not agree saying that he would marry only after his younger sister’s marriage was solemnised.
But the fate had something else in store, Gurcharan Singh said.
Parents daily wage earners
- Soldier Sewak Singh (23) is survived by parents and two sisters
- Eldest of the siblings, he joined the Army in 2018
- The family wanted to get him married, but he refused
- One of his sisters is married and his parents work as daily wage earners
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Creation of theatre commands delayed
No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...
ISRO moves GSAT-12 satellite to graveyard orbit
According to the ISRO, the post mission disposal operation o...
Woman arrested for killing brother's live-in partner in Delhi's Teliwara
In the CCTV footage, two bike-borne men were seen moving aro...