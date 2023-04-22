Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, April 21

A pall of gloom descended on Bagha village in Talwandi Sabo subdivision of Bathinda district as soon as the news of soldier Sewak Singh’s death in a terror attack reached here. Friends and relatives rushed to his house and consoled the bereaved family members.

Sewak Singh

Martyr Sewak Singh (23) was the only brother of two sisters. He had rejoined duty almost a month ago after leave. Eldest of the siblings, Sewak Singh joined the Army in 2018. One of his sisters is married. His parents work as daily wage earners.

Around 2.30 pm on Thursday, Sewak Singh talked to his family members on the phone. He told them that he and his colleagues were carrying food for other jawans.

His father Gurcharan Singh said Sewak Singh was full of love for the country. About half an hour before the incident, he talked to the family on the phone. He also spoke to the family about his younger sister’s marriage, he added.

The family wanted him to get married, but Sewak did not agree saying that he would marry only after his younger sister’s marriage was solemnised.

But the fate had something else in store, Gurcharan Singh said.

Parents daily wage earners