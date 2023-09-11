Sex racket busted, 20 held

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: The police on Sunday claimed to have busted a sex racket and arrested 20 persons, including 12 women, from Killianwali village here. Bittu Kaur, her husband Balraj Singh and Rajwinder Kaur of Mandi Killianwali were running the racket, the police said. A case has been registered at Lambi police station. TNS

Palledars stage protest

Sangrur: Members of various palledar unions on Sunday protested near the Sangrur residence of CM Bhagwant Mann over non-fulfilment of their demands, which include guarantee of work to palledars, fixed working hours and formation of a board end contractual system. Union leader Mohan Singh said the future course of action would depend on what transpires in a meeting promised to them.

#Mandi #Muktsar