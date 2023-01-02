 SGPC, Akalis to blame for delay in construction of med college: Punjab CM : The Tribune India

SGPC, Akalis to blame for delay in construction of med college: Punjab CM

Stone laid on Aug 5, but work not started due to row over land ownership

CM Bhagwant Mann shows documents related to the Govt Medical College project at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur.



Tribune News Service

Sangrur, January 1

CM Bhagwant Mann on Sunday blamed the SGPC, the SAD and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa for causing a delay in the start of the construction of Government Medical College (GMC) at Mastuana Sahib.

He also hinted at moving the GMC to another location after getting the required 25 acres of land.

“I am compelled to speak on it. I tried my level best to solve the problems. However, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, SAD leaders and the SGPC have come together to stop us from constructing the GMC. The SGPC has procured a stay against the construction. Had that not been the case, we would have completed 70 per cent of the construction,” alleged Mann at the site of the GMC near Mastuana Sahib College on the Changal road.

CM Mann also offered that SGPC, SAD and Dhindsa could get their names written on foundation stone if they were feeling insecure.

“Residents should not be worried about the fate of GMC as I will get it constructed. GMC would be constructed in the surroundings of Sangrur as I will get land from any village Panchayat. Like other leaders, I do not want to grab the land. But the delay in the start of construction of GMC has exposed the reality of SGPC, Dhindsa and SAD leaders,” alleged the CM.

He said that in total GMC is a Rs-460 crore project and it would be constructed in 25 acres and it would start with 330 seats of MBBS in the first year, and the number would increase by 130 later.

On May 23, 2022, the registration of the land was done under the name of the Director of the Medical Education and Research and the government had also appointed Dr Vishal Chopra as Director-cum-Principal of the proposed GMC on July 1, 2022.

“I have never interfered and in fact, I also want the early construction of GMC. But it should be constructed as per law and not in violation of any law,” said Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Mann had laid the foundation stone of the college on August 5, but after a controversy over the ownership of land, not a brick has been laid after foundation stone. The land upon which the government wants to construct the GMC is reportedly registered under the name of Gurdwara Sachkhand Angitha Sahib and it is under the Sant Attar Singh Gursagar Mastuana Trust.

“The SGPC has all authority and the Punjab Government should start communication directly with the SGPC to clear any legal hurdles. Only the SGPC can give the permission to use the land, not any other committee,” said Gobind Singh Longowal, ex-president of the SGPC.

Two protests are going on in front of DC office, where residents are demanding action against officers who got the land transferred and another protest is at Longowal, where residents are demanding the construction of GMC at a fast pace. Two cases are also pending in High Court over the ownership of land.

SGPC got stay against construction

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, SAD leaders and the SGPC have come together to stop us from constructing the GMC. The SGPC has obtained a stay against the construction. Had that not been the case, we would have completed 70% of the construction by now. — Bhagwant Mann, CM

