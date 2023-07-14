 SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

‘Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, Sri Amritsar’ channel to air Gurbani from July 24

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

File photo of ragis performing kirtan at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, July 14

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced the launch of its YouTube channel to broadcast live 'Gurbani' from the Golden Temple. Meanwhile, modalities about telecasting Gurbani through a satellite channel are also being worked out by the Sikh body. 

Christened as ‘Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, Sri Amritsar’, this YouTube channel with SGPC’s prominently displayed logo in bold letters in Punjabi, will be on air from July 24, a day after the lapse of 11-year-old contract with a private channel that had mired into controversy for being linked to the Badal family and allegedly having ‘exclusive’ rights for telecast of hymns.

For want of official formalities and technical knowhow to operate a full-fledged satellite channel, the SGPC has hired a New Delhi-based telecast firm for three months to telecast the Gurbani kirtan.

Out of the three firms, all New Delhi based, this firm emerged as the lowest bidder quoting Rs 12 lakh per month for providing all the infrastructure, technical set-up and manpower to broadcast an uninterrupted Gurbani.

The decision was taken by the SGPC executive in its meeting chaired by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

The SGPC president emphasised that all rights of telecast and distribution of Gurbani content and copyright would be reserved with the SGPC. No other channel, web telecast firm on social media or any platform would be legally barred from restreaming, downloading and uploading.

A three-month agreement has been signed with the firm as a stopgap arrangement, as the SGPC has already started exercise to launch its own satellite channel, he said.

“We have formed a five-member committee to follow it up. The panel would meet Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and hand him over a letter seeking to launch a new satellite channel. Launching a satellite channel and procuring its expensive cameras and equipment would be a time-consuming process. Moreover, we do not have trained technical staff to operate the uninterrupted telecast that is to be made worldwide. A separate technical consultant, too, would have to be hired. It may take us around two-three months to have an efficient set-up. So, the executive had decided to hire the lowest bidding firm for the time being”, he said.

Dhami said that the SGPC has taken this move solely on the directions of Akal Takht. “Today the SGPC executive members would meet Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh to officially intimate him about the launch of YouTube channel”, he said.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #SGPC #Sikhs #Youtube

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Alert for heavy rain over next four days

2
Nation

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

3
Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

4
Nation

Water level in reservoirs up, beats 10-yr average

5
Punjab

As Punjab faces flood situation, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

6
Trending

Wife leaves home after husband used 2 tomatoes to cook food

7
Haryana

HPSC withdraws HCS result, to declare it again

8
Chandigarh

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

9
Nation

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta

10
Punjab

Rain fury: Relief work stepped up in flood-marooned areas of Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Moon mission: LVM3-M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 lifts off from Sriharikota

Moon mission: LVM3-M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 lifts off from Sriharikota

Thousands of spectators converge to witness the historic lau...

Rain predicted as Yamuna water flows back towards Delhi, red alert in Faridabad

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

A yellow alert has been issued in the national capital for S...

ITO, Rajghat areas flooded; Kejriwal directs officials to seek help of Army, NDRF

ITO, Rajghat areas flooded; Kejriwal directs officials to seek help of Army, NDRF

Though the water level of the Yamuna has began to recede, th...

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

In May this year, the AAP government had changed the office ...

SGPC announces launch of YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

‘Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, Sri Amritsar’ channel to air...


Cities

View All

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Holidays in schools extended till July 16

Kidnapped girl found murdered

Pathetic parks: Floor tiles in Labour Colony park no solution for waterlogging

Lineman suspended for demanding bribe

Sukhna gate opened for water release after it reaches danger zone; traffic advisory issued

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

3rd day in row, P’kula-UT commute a huge hassle

Explore PPP model to cut cost of Metro project: RITES to Chandigarh

No power supply for 5 days, Ambala residents lock dept office; 12 booked

Rain predicted as Yamuna water flows back towards Delhi, red alert in Faridabad

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Supreme Court to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas today

Delhi Metro's fourth expansion on anvil

DU moves High Court against order setting aside debarment of NSUI leader over screening of BBC documentary

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Government to compensate for damage: AAP leader

Volunteers encounter fresh obstacle in relief work

Vajra Sappers come to rescue

No loss of life due to floods in Kapurthala: DC

~2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Four held, 12 stolen vehicles recovered

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested

Cop booked for taking bribe

Three nabbed on gambling charge

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

Water enters houses, Mandi Gobindgarh MC draws locals’ ire

Patiala: Helpline for snake bite cases

9 tubewells functional in Urban Estate, Patiala

PSTCL official assumes charge