SGPC bans portrayal of Sikh Gurus, their family members through films

Amritsar, December 13
The SGPC has imposed a blanket ban on the portrayal of Sikh Gurus or their family members through films.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the SGPC’s Dharam Prachar Committee, presided over by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.
Dhami said due to the ongoing trend of making films on Sikh Gurus and their family members, there has been resentment among the community, in view of which the SGPC has decided to ban their portrayal through all kinds of films.
“Since objections from various religious societies and sangat had been reaching the SGPC repeatedly, films related to the Sikh Gurus and their family will be banned until further decision,” he said.
Dhami said to intensify religious preaching, events would be organised and a special van had been prepared which will take the ‘pracharaks’ from village to village.
