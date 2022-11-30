SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami asks Punjab govt to stop release of ‘Dastaan-e-Sirhind’

Amritsar, November 30
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday demanded from the Punjab government to stop the release of film ‘Dastaan-e-Sirhind’.
In a statement, the SGPC president said in the movie, the ‘sahibzadas’ (sons) of tenth Sikh Guru have been personified, due to which there is huge protest among the ‘Sangat’ (Sikh community).
Several organisations and the ‘Sangat’ are expressing their protest to demand a ban on this film, he said, adding that several objections regarding this film have also reached the SGPC.
Dhami said nobody is above the sentiments of ‘Sangat’, therefore, representing the same, the release of this film should be stopped immediately.
He said the Punjab government should take immediate action in this regard and at the same time, the censor board should also reconsider its decision.
Dhami said the decision regarding any film related to Sikh history is taken in the light of principles, Sikh ‘maryada’ (code of conduct) and traditions.
Therefore, the SGPC is committed to the sentiments of the ‘Sangat’ and Sikh principles in the case of this film as well, he said.
