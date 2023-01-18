SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 18

The vehicle of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami was attacked by a group of unidentified people in Mohali on Wednesday.

The rear windscreen of the SUV was damaged but nobody was injured in the incident.

According to sources, the SGPC chief was on his way to meet the protestors at ‘Kaumi Insaaf Morcha’ on Mohali-Chandigarh border when his vehicle came under attack near ther Phase VII YPS Chowk.

Police has initiated an investigation into the matter.

The ‘Kaumi Insaaf Morcha’ is being held to demand release of Sikh prisoners, who have exceeded their jail terms in different cases.

Commenting on the attack, SAD president Sukhbir Badal tweeted: Strongly condemn attack on SGPC president HS Dhami Ji at Gurudwara in Mohali. Attack is part of conspiracy of agencies bent on destroying SGPC & Sikh institutions. Khalsa Panth won't allow such acts of cowardice to weaken its resolve to strive for early release of Bandi Singhs.

