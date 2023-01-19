SGPC chief ’s vehicle pelted with stones

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 18

The vehicle of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, was today pelted with stone on the UT-Mohali border during his visit to the ‘Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’ protest site.

Dhami had arrived at the protest site to express his solidarity with the protesters. Sources said Dhami addressed the gathering and while he was leaving in his SUV, some protesters raised slogans against him.

Surrounded by protesters, Dhami’s SUV was pelted with stones and the rear windscreen broken. This took place despite police presence.

On the call of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, hundreds of protesters from far-flung areas of Punjab are staying in tents pitched on the Mohali border, near YPS Chowk. The protesters are demanding the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’.

The police have started an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Akal Takht, the SGPC, DSGMC, SAD and other Sikh organisations condemned the attack.

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said the protest was a common cause of Sikhs.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal termed it part of a “deep-rooted conspiracy” to weaken the SGPC and panthic institutions.

He demanded an independent judicial probe into the entire incident. He said the probe should be out of the ambit of the AAP government as the latter had failed in its duty to provide necessary security to the head of the representative body of Sikhs. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa raised questions over the law and order situation in the state.

Akal takht condemns incident