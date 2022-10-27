SGPC chief slams rejection of visas of Sikh pilgrims by Pakistan

Amritsar, October 26
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami today expressed strong objection to Islamabad’s cancellation of visas of a large number of pilgrims who were going to participate in the events of Shaheedi Saka (martyrdom massacre) of Sri Panja Sahib being organised at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan on October 30.
He said visas of ‘granthis’ and ‘raagis’ of the Golden Temple, members and officials of the SGPC had been rejected. He said this would affect the arrangements for the centenary congregations, being jointly organised by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the SGPC.
Will affect arrangements
“I appeal to the Pakistan authorities to reconsider their decision and issue visas to all jatha members whose names have been sent by the SGPC,” he said.
Meanwhile, the congregation for the centenary started here. Students of Sikh Missionary Colleges and Gurmat Vidyalayas recited Gurbani Kirtan with traditional string instruments at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall.
A large number of students from schools and colleges, present on the occasion, delivered speeches and recited poetry and ballads related to the history of Saka Sri Panja Sahib.
Dhami said, “TheSGPC has been striving to make the new generation aware of the Sikh history.” The SGPC chief appealed to the ‘sangat’ to enthusiastically attend the main centenary programmes to be held tomorrow at Gurdwara Manji Sahib in order to pay respect and reverence to Sikhs, who sacrificed their lives and fought with full spirit.
