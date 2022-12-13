SGPC condemns Centres’ move to implement Uniform Civil Code

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 12

The SGPC has condemned the Union Government to implementation Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. It has also questioned the silence of National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on the issue.This was perceived by the SGPC’s executive committee, which held a meeting today under the chairmanship of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

The UCC is based on the premise that there is no connection between religion and law in modern civilisation. It means that all sections of society, irrespective of their religion, shall be treated equally according to a national civil code, which shall be applicable to all uniformly.

Rights of state will be affected Through the Uniform Civil Code, the rights of the states will be affected. Personal laws and religious beliefs of different communities/ religions will be interfered with. The SGPC executive strongly opposes move for the implementation of code. —Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC president

The areas it will cover include marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption and succession of the property.

The SGPC executive believes that the BJP-led Centre Government has been moving forward the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh’s (RSS) agenda of making India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ by suppressing the minorities.

“Through the UCC, the rights of the states will be affected. Besides, personal laws and religious beliefs of different communities/religions will be interfered with. The SGPC executive has strongly opposed the move for the implementation of the UCC, and has also appealed to the state governments to pass resolutions against it,” he said.

On NCM’s silence over the issue, Dhami said instead of representing minorities, the Minorities’ Commission Chairman, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, had become a part of the BJP’s politics.

