Non-Sikh administrator of Hazur Sahib board: SGPC condemns 'undue' govt interference in religious affairs

Amritsar, August 7
The executive committee (EC) of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today took a serious note of the governments’ alleged undue interference in Sikh religious affairs.
The EC meeting, presided over by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, passed the resolution against the appointment of a non-Sikh as an administrator of the Gurdwara Board of Takht Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib, Nanded.
The panel also opposed the efforts of National Commission for Minorities to “weaken” Sikh organisations.
