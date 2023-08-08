Non-Sikh administrator of Hazur Sahib board: SGPC condemns 'undue' govt interference in religious affairs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 7

The executive committee (EC) of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today took a serious note of the governments’ alleged undue interference in Sikh religious affairs.

The EC meeting, presided over by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, passed the resolution against the appointment of a non-Sikh as an administrator of the Gurdwara Board of Takht Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib, Nanded.

The panel also opposed the efforts of National Commission for Minorities to “weaken” Sikh organisations.

