SGPC demands action over assault on Sikh man in Kaithal

AMRITSAR, JUNE 11
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has taken strict notice of the assault of a Sikh man at Kaithal in Haryana and has asked the police administration to immediately arrest the culprits and take legal action against them.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami expressing shock at the incident said an e-mail was sent to Kaithal Superintendent of Police asking for an immediate action against the accused persons.
Dhami said that the Sikh resident of Kaithal, Sukhwinder Singh, being stopped by unknown persons near the city and physically assaulted with hate speech was a manifestation of the growing hate against the community in the country. He said governments of Haryana and Centre should take the responsibility to sternly deal with these illegal activities in the national interest.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24
This is stated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijij...
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability
Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards