SGPC demands action over assault on Sikh man in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, JUNE 11

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has taken strict notice of the assault of a Sikh man at Kaithal in Haryana and has asked the police administration to immediately arrest the culprits and take legal action against them.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami expressing shock at the incident said an e-mail was sent to Kaithal Superintendent of Police asking for an immediate action against the accused persons.

Dhami said that the Sikh resident of Kaithal, Sukhwinder Singh, being stopped by unknown persons near the city and physically assaulted with hate speech was a manifestation of the growing hate against the community in the country. He said governments of Haryana and Centre should take the responsibility to sternly deal with these illegal activities in the national interest.

