SGPC election: Despite loss, Bibi Jagir Kaur ‘dents’ armour of Akali Dal

Amritsar, November 9

Though the defiant former SGPC chief, Bibi Jagir Kaur, failed to win the mandate against SAD candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami in the contest to for the top SGPC post, she has been “successful” in denting the SAD’s armour as she got twice the number of votes usually polled by opposition candidates in previous elections.

Incumbent president Dhami won the post by getting 104 votes against Bibi, who polled 42. Though the margin appeared convincing, yet looking back at the previous elections, the opposition candidates’ vote count was around 20.

This time, the stakes were high as Bibi Jagir Kaur remained adamant on contesting the SGPC president’s post — with or without the support of the party. Stung by her move, the disciplinary panel of the SAD announced her suspension followed by expulsion.

After the result today, contrary to expectations, she appeared to be in high spirits.

“Who says that I lost? It is just the beginning. I have been successful in ending the ‘lifafa culture’ of the SAD. In earlier terms, my name used to ‘pop out’ from the same ‘lifafa’. Above all, I managed to convince more members against the nefarious designs of SAD leaders,” she said.

She said apart from the 42 votes, the inclusion of three members from her side in the executive body of the SGPC was another achievement. “This means they will be part of every decision of the committee. We will continue to keep a vigil on the moves of the SGPC and oppose them when they take a wrong call,” she said. On the other hand, Dhami, who is all set to start his second innings as the SGPC chief, said a win was a win and the margin did not matter.

SGPC chiefs in past five years

2018: Gobind Singh Longowal re-elected unopposed

Gobind Singh Longowal re-elected unopposed 2019: Gobind Singh Longowal re-elected unanimously

Gobind Singh Longowal re-elected unanimously 2020: Bibi Jagir Kaur elected for the third time with 122 votes

Bibi Jagir Kaur elected for the third time with 122 votes 2021: Dhami elected with 122 of 142 votes

Dhami elected with 122 of 142 votes 2022: Dhami re-elected with 104 votes against Bibi’s 42

