SGPC executive calls for meeting over 'Bandi Singhs'

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, NOVEMBER 20

The maiden meeting of the newly constituted 11-member executive of the SGPC held here today called for a meeting of Sikh scholars and lawyers on the issue of ‘Bandi Singhs’ to be held in Chandigarh on November 25. The members will form the next strategy on the issue in the meeting.

Addressing the mediapersons after the meeting, Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC president, said they had raised voice against the violation of human rights and injustice being done with ‘Bandi Singhs’, but it did not move the government to release them.

#Bandi Singhs #SGPC #Sikhs