SGPC executive meet today

Amritsar, May 19
Amid the row over Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s presence at AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s engagement ceremony, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has scheduled its executive body meeting tomorrow.
Speculation is rife that the SGPC may take a call on the demand raised by various Sikh organisations to evolve the norms for Jathedar of Takhts, including their appointment, powers, principles and removal.
Several names have reportedly emerged in this regard, including a Jathedar of another Takht, and two head granthis of the Golden Temple. At present, Giani Harpreet Singh also possesses the charge of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib.
A top SGPC official said no vague discussions or decision would be taken on such a sensitive issue. “Though we are aware of the controversy, it’s yet not on the agenda,” he said, adding that the discussion would be held on enhancing the security of the Golden Temple’s surroundings.
