SGPC executive panel passes special resolution against SYL canal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 19

The executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) passed a special resolution against the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, making it clear that “no one would be allowed to loot the waters of Punjab”.

A meeting of the panel was held under the leadership of SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami. “No coercive action will be tolerated on the issue of state’s waters,” Dhami said.

The SGPC also demanded from the state government to restore the red cards of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims in Ludhiana.

As per the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, the general house session for the annual election of SGPC president, senior vice-president, junior vice-president, general secretary and members of the executive committee will be held on November 8.

