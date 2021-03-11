Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: SGPC fails to comply with Akal Takht directive

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, April 28

The SGPC has failed to comply with the directions of the Akal Takht to prepare its Information Technology (IT) wing to facilitate world-wide live telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple ‘within a stipulated time’.

Akal Takht Officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had ordered the SGPC to work on the modalities of launching its channel, and written directions were issued on April 8. In response, the SGPC had sought a week to equip its IT wing as cameras, wiring and other relevant infrastructure were to be arranged, but to no avail.

Irked, some SGPC members submitted a complaint with the Takht Secretariat over non-compliance of its directions. A complainant, SGPC executive member Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, said contrary to Takht’s directions, neither could the SGPC start its IT’s web channel nor take steps to stop the controversial private channel from broadcasting Gurbani. Takht had ordered the SGPC to make stopgap arrangements by equipping its existing web channel being run by the IT wing to telecast the Gurbani. Even CM Bhagwant Mann had offered to bear the cost of setting up the infrastructure. Rejecting the offer, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami had termed it politically motivated.

Dhami said a five-member panel was formed to study the feasibility of launching a channel. “It had conducted two meetings. Since it required raising of technical infrastructure, the panel is working on it. It will also look into legal aspects as the SGPC is in a pact with the channel on telecast rights till February 2023. As soon as we receive its report, we will table it in the executive and take further action,” he said.

